Fuel prices hiked for the sixth time in a week – Check new petrol, diesel rates

The series of hike in petrol and diesel prices has continued with the sixth hike in 7 days with the prices of diesel and petrol set to be increased by 35 and 30 paise per litre, respectively, on Monday (Marc 28).

This comes after the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 50-59 and 55 paise per litre, respectively, on Sunday (March 27).

With the latest revision, petrol will now cost Rs 99.41 per litre in Delhi, while diesel will be priced at Rs 90.77 per litre.

Earlier on Saturday, state-owned oil marketing companies increased petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise per litre in the fourth price hike.

The petrol and diesel prices remained the same for almost 137 days until they started increasing from March 22. Since then, price of petrol has been hiked by 4 rupees while diesel by Rs 4.10.

Notably, prices of petrol and diesel can be revised by government oil marketing companies daily on the basis of the prices of crude oil released internationally. These include Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).