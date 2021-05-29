Fuel price today May 29, 2021: Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Mumbai, highest ever - check city-wise rate list

Fuel rates in India are at an all-time high. The retail price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Mumbai on Saturday, its highest level ever. After a day's halt, the state-run oil marketing companies have revised the fuel prices on Saturday.

While petrol has become expensive by up to 26 paise, diesel is costlier by up to 30 paise on May 29, according to Indian Oil Corporation. With an increase of 26 paise, the petrol price in Delhi has gone up to Rs 93.94 per litre. The price of diesel in the national capital went up to Rs 84.89 per litre.

State-run companies resumed daily revisions on May 4 after an over 18-day halt. Since then, petrol price has risen by Rs 3.30 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.89. Petrol rates had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country.

In the international market, oil prices inched higher on Friday. Brent was up 33 cents, or 0.5%, at USD 69.79 a barrel by 1:33 pm (1733 GMT), and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 6 cents, or 0.5%, to USD 66.91 a barrel, according to Reuters.

Citywise fuel price

Delhi petrol price Rs 93.94 per litre, diesel price Rs 84.89 per litre.

Mumbai petrol price Rs 100.19 per litre, diesel price Rs 92.17 litre.

Kolkata petrol price Rs 93.97 per litre, diesel price Rs 87.74 litre.

Chennai petrol price Rs 95.51 per litre, diesel price Rs 89.65 litre.

Thane petrol price Rs 100.06 per litre, diesel price Rs 91.99 litre.

Sri Ganganagar petrol price Rs 104.65 per litre, diesel price Rs 97.53 litre.