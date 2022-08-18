Search icon
From Titan to Federal Bank: Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife Rekha held 19 stocks worth Rs 10,000 cr

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala has also invested a lot in the stock market, holds 19 stocks worth Rs. 10,000 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 01:09 PM IST

From Titan to Federal Bank: Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha held 19 stocks worth Rs 10,000 cr
From Titan to Federal Bank: Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife Rekha held 19 stocks worth Rs 10,000 cr
Late Indian billionaire investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala publicly holds about 19 stocks and has a net worth of about ₹9,800 crore, as per data by Trendlyne. Titan, Metro Brands, Star Health, and Allied Insurance Company are among her top stock holdings.
 
Rekha Jhunjhunwala's other stock holdings include Aptech, Crisil, Federal Bank, Indian Hotels, Jubilant Pharmova, Rallis India, Tata Communications, NCC, Prozone Intu Properties, Jubilant Ingrevia, D B Realty, among others.
 
Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s other major holding are Crisil (Rs 613 crore), NCC (Rs 515 crore), The Indian Hotels (Rs 393 crore), Tata Communications (Rs 333 crore), The Federal Bank (Rs 231 crore), Jubilant Pharmova (Rs 173 crore), VA Tech Wabag (Rs 125 crore), Rallis India (Rs 117 crore) and Aptech (Rs 106 crore).
 
Further data showed that Big Bull’s wife owned over a 1 per cent stake in some other companies like Agro Tech Foods, DB Realty, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Prozone Intu Properties, Autoline Industries and Bilcare.
 
Jhunjhunwala had a very influential reputation and market voices in the Indian Stock market which earned him cult-like following through his success stories.According to data compiled by Bloomberg, Jewelery retailer Titan Co was one of the largest and most profitable investments for the veteran trader and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, making up for more than a third of their portfolio.
 
His privately held stock trading company, Rare Enterprises, received its name from the first two letters of both his and his wife Rekha's names. He married Rekha in 1987; she is also an investor in the stock market. Nishtha Jhunjhunwala, a girl, and Aryaman and Aryaveer Jhunjhunwala, twin sons, were born to her in 2004 and 2008, respectively.
