Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

From PPF, SSY to ELSS: List of 4 tax saving schemes for women in India

Tax-saving options for women in India, including home loan benefits.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

From PPF, SSY to ELSS: List of 4 tax saving schemes for women in India
From PPF, SSY to ELSS: List of 4 tax saving schemes for women in India

Tax saving schemes: India offers various schemes for tax exemption, including special benefits for women. It is crucial for women to carefully consider and take advantage of these schemes. Effective tax planning can help them manage their income, save money, and achieve their financial goals. Here is some information on tax exemption options available for women and how they can save tax.

Tax Saving Options:

Women can claim a standard deduction of up to Rs 50,000 on their income.

Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, women can save up to Rs 1.5 lakh in tax-saving schemes like the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

Tax savings can be availed on premiums paid for health insurance policies for self, spouse, children, and parents under Section 80D.

Donations made to charitable institutions are eligible for deductions under Section 80G.

Investment Options to Save Tax:

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: If your daughter is 10 years old or younger, you can invest in this scheme in her name until she turns 21. It offers high returns and tax exemption under Section 80C.

Equity-Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS): Investing in ELSS mutual funds provides tax benefits under Section 80C.

Public Provident Fund (PPF): PPF is a long-term investment scheme that allows annual investments of up to Rs 1.5 lakh with tax exemption under Section 80C.

National Pension System (NPS): NPS offers an additional deduction of up to Rs 50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B).

Tax Exemption on Home Loans:

If a home loan is taken in a woman's name, tax exemption can be claimed. Under Section 24, deductions can be claimed on interest payments up to Rs 2 lakh annually. Additionally, under Section 80EEA, first-time homebuyers can claim an extra deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on home loan interest.

Note: Remember to consult with a tax professional or financial advisor for personalized advice and to ensure compliance with tax regulations.

Read more: ITR: 10 common mistakes to avoid when filing your income tax return

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bollywood actor's driver killed by son, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.