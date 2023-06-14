From HDFC to ICICI, streamline tasks with WhatsApp services, save these numbers

WhatsApp: The convenience of carrying out necessary tasks from the comfort of our homes in this digital age cannot be understated. We now have access to a potent tool called WhatsApp that helps us complete a number of tasks quickly and efficiently. Here’s a list of a few services available on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has evolved beyond just a messaging platform. With its massive user base, it has become a preferred channel for major companies to provide their products and services. Today, you can carry out various essential tasks, including gas cylinder bookings and banking operations, through WhatsApp.

BPCL: If you are a customer of BPCL, make sure to save the number 1800224344 in your phone contacts. By doing so, you can access the company's services directly through WhatsApp.

Indane: Customers of Indane can utilize WhatsApp services by saving the number 7718955555.

HP: For HP customers, saving the number 9222201222 will open up a range of options, including cylinder bookings, and more.

SBI: The largest bank in the country, SBI, offers a host of banking services through WhatsApp. Save the number 9022690226 in your phonebook to take advantage of these services.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank provides WhatsApp services under the name HDFC Chat Banking. If you are an HDFC Bank customer, save the number 7070022222 right away.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank customers can access WhatsApp services through the dedicated number 8640086400.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: To benefit from Kotak Mahindra Bank's Kotak Mahindra Hello service, save the number 9718566655.

These WhatsApp services offered by various institutions make life easier by bringing essential services right to your fingertips. Take advantage of these convenient options by saving the respective numbers in your phonebook.

Read more: FD schemes: Three profitable fixed deposits ending soon, check details