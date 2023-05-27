From Aadhaar-PAN link to SBI Amrit Kalash FD: Ensure completion of 6 vital money-related tasks to avoid loss

The approaching conclusion of June marks the termination of multiple imperative procedures, encompassing PAN card, Aadhaar card, and enhanced pension among others. Failure to fulfill these obligations within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of numerous financial conveniences.

Aadhaar-PAN link deadline:

The expiration of the due date for linking PAN and Aadhaar cards looms large in June. However, a respite has been granted with the revised deadline set for June 30, 2023. Complying with the regulations outlined by the Income Tax Department, it is now mandatory for every individual to establish a connection between their Aadhaar and PAN. The Income Tax Department emphasizes that every person must furnish their PAN and Aadhaar numbers. Originally, the deadline was designated as March 31, 2023, but has since been extended until June.

Last date to apply for EPS:

The EPFO has revised the application limit for higher pension eligibility. The EPFO has authorized a second opportunity to apply for a pension increase through the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). Notably, the Supreme Court had previously established a four-month deadline, commencing from November 4, 2022, until March 3, 2023. However, the EPFO has prolonged the application period until June 26, 2023, enabling individuals to avail themselves of an enhanced pension. As part of the application process, employees are required to verify the amalgamation of all their EPF accounts into a single Universal Account Number (UAN) and ensure alignment with the EPFO data regarding their service records.

Aadhaar card update last date:

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had introduced an online provision for Aadhaar holders to update their Aadhaar details without charge. This facility was initiated on March 15, 2023, and will remain accessible for free until June 14, 2023, exclusively through the myAadhaar portal. It is important to note that Aadhaar centers will continue to levy a fee of Rs 50 for the same service. The UIDAI is specifically requesting proof of identity and address, particularly from individuals whose Aadhaar cards were issued a decade ago and have not been updated since.

Bank locker agreement deadline:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the deadline for the renewal of locker agreements until December 31, 2023. However, it is essential to complete 50 percent of the required formalities by June 30 and 75 percent by September 30.

Indian Bank special FD:

Indian Bank introduced a unique Fixed Deposit scheme known as "IND SUPER 400 DAYS." Prospective investors have until June 30 to capitalize on this opportunity. The bank is offering an interest rate of 7.25 percent for the general public, 7.75 percent for senior citizens, and 8 percent for super seniors.

SBI Amrit Kalash:

SBI's Amrit Kalash Special FD also reaches its end on June 30. This Fixed Deposit tenure spans 400 days. The interest rates for the general public and senior citizens are 7.10 percent and 7.60 percent, respectively.

