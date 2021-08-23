Fraud Alert! Punjab National Bank notifies customers about THIS fake complaint portal

The year 2020 saw an obscene number of cybercrimes owing to the fact that all payments were being done online through a card or through an aggregator while shopping online through apps. 2021 also recorded many such frauds while the government and banks made sure the people stay protected from such acts.

Due to the pandemic, banks had also started providing services online keeping in mind the safety of customers and their employees. Recently, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) alerted its customers against such frauds and advised them not to fall for such dubious websites or payments links.

The bank shared the information through Twitter. The tweet said, "Do not fall prey to complain portal fraud. Customers, take note." PNB also informed its customers that it does not have any complaint portal by the name of www.complaintsqueryregister.com.

The tweet further said, "Please note that the bank does not have a complaint portal by the name of www.complaintsqueryregister.com. The fake portal carries Bank's logo and is being circulated on social media with the intention of defrauding our customers."

On August 14, the bank asked its customers to report all incidents of fraud messages on https://cybercrime.gov.in and also stated that all complaints are registered through an official portal provided by the bank.

It also tweeted an example of fraud, "Isn’t something fishy? The answer is if you haven’t participated in a lottery, you can’t win it. Report such incidents of fraudulent messages on https://cybercrime.gov.in. Be mindful."