Four ways to unblock your ATM card

Consider this- you are in a hurry to withdraw cash and in all haste, you enter a wrong pin, and your ATM card gets blocked. Since the ATM cards are very susceptible and vulnerable to frauds, the banking systems have come up with several measures to ensure that the cardholders do not end up losing their hard earned money. There are several reasons for blocking a card but how one can unlock their ATM card. Listed below are some ways by which you can get your card unblocked.

Automatic Unblock:

If you have entered your ATM pin wrong in three attempts, then the card gets automatically blocked. It will get automatically unblocked after 24 hours and you can use after the said time.

Application to the bank:

If due to negligence, carelessness or security reasons, the ATM card gets blocked, the best option is to visit the nearest bank branch and give a written application to the bank personnel. All you have to do is to submit identity proofs along with the application so that the bank can take further procedures to unblock the ATM card. It will take 48 hours to five working days to unblock the card in such a case.

When there is no option but to get a new card:

If the card is blocked due to security reasons such as- a complaint from the customer of frauds or an unknown or unidentified from the customer's debit card, then the only option is to get a new card from the bank. Situations wherein one loses their card or the card is misplaced, one can block their card through SMS, online complaint through website or app or by calling the customer care number. Thereafter, the bank will issue a new card which will be delivered to the customer within five to seven working days.

In case your card has got expired:

All ATM cards have a validity period of three to five years. Upon the expiry of the card, the card automatically gets blocked and becomes invalid for further use. In such a case, the cardholder needs to approach their bank, which will provide them with a new ATM card which will be delivered to the customer in five to seven working days, post the application is received by the bank.