Forget toll booths or FASTags, soon toll tax to be automatically deducted from your bank account

These cameras will be called automatic number plate readers (File)

In 2019, the Centre government made FASTtag mandatory for toll collection. The idea behind the move was to prevent leakage in toll collection and avoid long traffic jams and toll booths. With these FASTag, the toll amount gets automatically deducted from e-wallets. People can put money in their FASTag accounts which get deducted automatically at toll booths. Now, the Central government is mulling to bring a new toll collection regime that aims to do away with both toll booths and FASTags.

The main idea behind this new regime is that despite the FASTags, traffic jams at toll booths still exist. One reason behind this is that not all have subscribed to Fastags and still pay in cash.

The Centre is mulling to introduce a camera-based toll collection system wherein toll will be directly deducted from a person's bank account.

These Cam-based toll collection centres will be able to scan a person's license plates that will be connected with their bank accounts.

With this, tolls can be collected via the car and bike plate numbers without any manual intervention.

For this system to work, license plate numbers will have to be replaced with specially designed plates.

These cameras will be called automatic number plate readers.

When these toll cameras are installed, people will not be required to fill money in their Fastag account.

A person would need just two things -- money in their bank accounts and new car plates.

It isn't clear when the new regime will be implemented.