Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Tips to get best deals during the annual festive sale

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 will go live on September 23 and the annual sale will come with a load of exciting deals and the buyers will get scores of lucrative deals across various categories. It is one of the biggest sales by the e-commerce platforms in India. The sale will run till the 30th of September this year. To light up your Durga Puja and Diwali this year, the Big Billion Days discounts and promotions have expanded to include smartphones, electronics, home appliances, and more categories. This holiday season will be fantastic for you thanks to the e-commerce giant's Big Billion Days deals and offers!

Attractive deals on smartphones across various categories

The most significant reduction in pricing for a mobile device is for the well-known camera phone, the Google Pixel 6A, which will now retail for Rs 27,999 instead of its usual price of Rs 43,600. During the Big Billion Days, the most recent Poco F4 5G will be offered for Rs 21,999 and up with a fixed discount of Rs 6,000 followed by many more deals. The iPhone 13 is expected to get a big discount since the company has recently launched the Apple iPhone 14. Currently, the iPhone 13 costs Rs 69,900.

Additional deals during special segments

Flipkart promotes particular sections for great offers that are accessible to clients at specific and limited times throughout the sale period in addition to operating the Big Billion Day sale 2022. Rush Hours, Flash Sale, and Crazy Deals are just a few of their parts. Along with special incentives, new product launches across many categories will also be a major draw.

Get these cards to double your savings

Users can get the biggest deals this year during the Big Billion Days sale by combining additional bank discounts with the offer price. Users of Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards are eligible for 10% extra discounts at the Big Billion sale 2022. During this year's Big Billion Days event, customers may also take advantage of simple EMIs on Flipkart Pay Later.

Compare the prices in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

One of Flipkart’s biggest competitors, Amazon, will also run their Great Indian Festival sale side by side. Both of the e-commerce sites run their biggest events of the year during this time, which is an absolute treat for people across India.

Additional benefits for smartphone buyers

As per the website the company is offering a free screen damage protection on the smartphones and an added advantage of zero cost EMI option. The company is also offering best deals on exchange of older devices.