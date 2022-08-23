Fixed Deposit interest rate changed in this bank to fund strong loan demand: Details here

Several banks have recently hiked their bank deposit rate as they are looking to aggressively increase mobilisation of deposits to fund demand for loans. Two banks yesterday (22 August) announced an adjustment to their fixed deposit interest rate, continuing the pattern of increased term deposit rates.

Unity Small Finance Bank

Unity Small Finance Bank (USFB) has revised the interest rates on its non-callable bulk deposits with effect from 20 August 2022. This bank is giving interest rates of up to 7.1% On term deposits of more than Rs 2 crore for terms of 2-3 years and 3-5 years.

Premature withdrawal is prohibited for deposits that are not callable. Additionally, for deposits having a tenor of six months or longer, interest on these deposits will be calculated on a quarterly compounding basis, according to a statement from USFB. The bank further stated that due to the urgency of the necessity, senior individuals are not eligible for non-callable deposits.

Prior to July 6, 2022, USFB had altered its FD rates for retail investors. Senior citizens can currently earn up to 8.15% interest on term deposits with tenors of 2-3 years and 3-5 years. USFB offers a maximum rate of 7.65% interest on FDs with terms of 2-3 years and 3-5 years for clients under the age of 60.

New FD Rate- IDBI Bank

With effect from August 22, 2022, the IDBI Bank has also increased the interest rates on term deposits across a range of tenors.

“The Bank is now offering the highest rate of 6.55% on select tenors. The Bank has also introduced a limited period special 500 days deposit under the Amrit Mahotsav FD scheme, offering a peak rate of 6.70. The Amrit Mahotsav offer is a limited offer available up to September 30, 2022,” IDBI Bank said in a statement.

For US Dollar-designated FCNR (B) deposits, IDBI Bank is also providing a unique bucket of 500 days at a peak rate of 3.63%.

ICICI FD Rate Revised