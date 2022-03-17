Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

XAT 2024 registration: XLRI Jamshedpur begins application process at xatonline.in

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

DNA: Putin Praises 'Make In India', Says Had Visible Effect On Indian Economy

India-China Relations Strain: Indian journalist expelled, new rules impact trade | Explained

Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence | Trinamool vs BJP | PM Modi In Telangana | News Wrap, July 7

Watch: Pawan Kalyan drops first Insta post; shares throwback pics with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

Personal Finance

Personal Finance

Five things to remember while doing digital payments through UPI

The number of cyber crimes in India has increased in the last few years.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2022, 10:05 PM IST

From paying bills to booking a ticket, we all generally use UPI app, net banking in today’s world.

Not just that, we also transfer or receive money through these modes which make our lives easy and save our time a lot.

While digital payment modes have been a boon, cyber crimes are constantly increasing.

And fraudsters are looking at new ways to steal your money. The number of cyber crimes in India has increased rapidly in the last few years. 

So, here are the things you should do to keep yourself safe from fraud while doing UPI payments.

1. Keep your UPI app updated

 

In order to keep yourself safe from cyber criminals, you should update your UPI app from time to time. With every update, companies give new features to enhance cyber security. In such a situation, always keep the UPI app updated.   

 

2. Never Enter PIN for receiving payments

In any UPI app, no user is required to enter his/her PIN to receive money. So, be careful if someone is asking you to put your PIN while sending you money.

 

3. Beware of Fraud Calls

 

 

 

Cyber criminals do not just try to steal people’s money by sending links to them, but they also directly call users and ask them about their passwords, PINs etc.

Remember, banks do not ask for such details over calls. So, you should not fall into the trap of any such call.

 

4. Do not put PIN on any kind of link or request

These days, people receive tempting offers on mail and WhatsApp, especially during a festival season. Such links ask you to enter your PIN and other details to get the ‘prize’ or ‘cashback’. So, one should be cautious of such links and should not open them.  

 

5. Create Strong Password

Set a strong PIN while registering for UPI service. Create a PIN that no one can guess easily. UPI PIN generally consists of four or six digits.

