FIRE: Here’s how you can save money in return for early retirement

FIRE is a new personal finance movement defined by frugality, extreme savings, and investment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 09:23 AM IST

Representational Image
Personal finance is a broad concept, and there are many innovative ways to manage money. Frugality, extreme saving, and investment are the cornerstones of the new personal finance movement known as FIRE.
 
Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) is a group of individuals committed to a programme of extreme saving and investing with the goal of enabling them to retire much earlier than would be possible with conventional budgets and retirement plans.
 
The FIRE movement gained credence once in the 1992 book titled Your Money or Your Life by Vicki Robin, and Joe Dominguez became a best-seller and inspired thousands. 
 
How does FIRE work?
By allocating up to 70% of income to savings while they are still working full-time, FIRE advocates hope to retire much earlier than the traditional retirement age of 65. They can leave their day jobs or completely retire from all employment once their savings reach about 30 times their yearly expenses, or about $1 million.
 
FIRE believers typically take out between 3% and 4% of their savings each year to cover their living expenses after early retirement. FIRE supporters want to avoid overconsumption and live simpler lives both while they are working and after they retire.
 
Who is FIRE designed for?
Any earning person can practise FIRE movement as it doesn’t depend on the salary of a person. The main motive should be to save more and more.
 
What if the plan does not work?
The first part of FIRE stands for financial independence, which, if attained, can allow you to work at a job you love rather than one you have to do instead of retiring. 'FIRE' teaches you how to consume less while living better, not just how to retire early.
