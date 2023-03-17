Search icon
Financial Year End: Complete these 5 tasks before 31st march to avoid penalties

Financial tasks must be completed by 31 March to avoid penalties.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 06:23 AM IST

March 31 is a crucial deadline for several important financial tasks. Failing to complete these tasks can directly affect your pocket. Here are five important tasks that need to be completed before March 31:

1. Link PAN and Aadhaar card: Failure to link PAN and Aadhaar card by March 31 will result in a fine of Rs. 1,000 and PAN deactivation. Reactivating the PAN will require a fine of Rs. 10,000.

2. Invest in tax-saving schemes: Invest in tax-saving schemes like PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and Fixed Deposit to take advantage of tax savings in this financial year, which is about to end.

3. Complete mutual fund nomination process: According to SEBI's circular, completing the nomination process by March 31 is necessary for those investing in mutual funds. Failure to do so will freeze your account.

4. Verify mobile number and email ID on NSE NMF platform: It is necessary to verify your mobile number and email ID on the NSE NMF platform by March 31, as per the market regulator.

5. Transfer Rs. 500 to PPF: Transfer Rs. 500 to PPF in this financial year, if you haven't already, to avoid deactivation of your account from April 1.

Complete these tasks before March 31 to avoid any financial penalties or account deactivation.

