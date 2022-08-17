Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman issues warning against cryptocurrencies, new regulations to be announced

Headlines

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits near Dharmanagar in Tripura

'We dominate everyone...': Babar Azam makes big statement ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 clash

Raveena Tandon had to take tetanus injections after filming iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Akshay Kumar, know why

PM Modi says consensus reached at G20, New Delhi Declaration adopted

World’s most expensive coin unveiled in honour of late Queen Elizabeth II, its staggering price is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits near Dharmanagar in Tripura

'We dominate everyone...': Babar Azam makes big statement ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 clash

Raveena Tandon had to take tetanus injections after filming iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Akshay Kumar, know why

6 times Rashmika Mandanna set major fashion goals in sarees

10 Countries with highest percentage of Muslims

Top 10 All-Rounders with most runs and wickets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

G20 Summit: After Bilateral Talks, PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden At Bharat Mandapam

Tragic! Over 300 Killed As Powerful 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Morocco

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi welcomes world leaders, heads of state at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi

Raveena Tandon had to take tetanus injections after filming iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Akshay Kumar, know why

Ameesha Patel congratulates Shah Rukh Khan for 'creating Gadar at the box office' with Jawan's record-breaking opening

Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia turns photographer for boyfriend Vijay Varma, impressed netizens say 'this is so cute'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman issues warning against cryptocurrencies, new regulations to be announced

Nirmala Sitharaman, the union finance minister, firmly told the audience that Bitcoin is not money during her speech at a BJP Economic Cell event. She added that a new cryptocurrency regulation would soon be introduced and urged investors to act with prudence while dealing with cryptocurrencies. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 05:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nirmala Sitharaman, the union finance minister, firmly told the audience that Bitcoin is not money during her speech at a BJP Economic Cell event. She added that a new cryptocurrency regulation would soon be introduced and urged investors to act with prudence while dealing with cryptocurrencies. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has once again cautioned cryptocurrency investors against investing in any such crypto, reiterating the government's position on the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies. 

Nirmala Sitharaman, the union finance minister, sternly told the audience that Bitcoin is not money during her speech at a BJP Economic Cell event. She added that a new cryptocurrency regulation would soon be introduced and urged investors to act with prudence while dealing with cryptocurrencies. 

”…please — Caution is the word. So I think all of us will have to share our thoughts and move with a bit of caution on this. There is an immense possibility when you’re talking about the technology, but how and where and what trajectory it takes is something which all of us will have to be concerned about and watch for,” Sitaraman had said.

The Indian government does not recognise cryptocurrencies, but it does impose a 30% tax on revenue derived from these virtual digital assets.  To combat the concerns of money laundering and terrorism funding, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been arguing forcefully for international regulation of cryptocurrencies.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia turns photographer for boyfriend Vijay Varma, impressed netizens say 'this is so cute'

Mastering Shaheen Afridi's craft: India's tactical preparations unveiled

AI imagines Sunny Deol as genius scientists Einstein, Newton, Tesla after actor's viral claim of having 160 IQ

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan’s fan proposes to his girlfriend while dancing to Jawan’s Chaleya in theatre

PM Modi says consensus reached at G20, New Delhi Declaration adopted

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE