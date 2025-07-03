Filing your Income Tax Return? THIS one wrong move could cost you whopping Rs 1.5 lakh

The Income Tax Return filing season is here, with the new deadline now in September. If you are planning to file your tax return soon, you need to exercise caution as even small errors can lead to hefty fines, delay in refunds, or even notices from the IT Department. Read on to know more.

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season is here, with the new deadline now in mid-September. If you are planning to file your tax return soon, you need to exercise caution as even small errors can lead to hefty fines, delay in refunds, or even notices from the Income Tax Department. But there is one particular mistake that can bring you a penalty of a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh, which is more than many people's monthly income.

Penalties for different errors

The Income Tax Department has set different penalty amounts for various errors during ITR filing. For instance, late filing of ITR attracts a penalty of Rs 5,000 for incomes above Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1,000 for incomes under that amount. Meanwhile, filing your ITR with inaccurate information may lead to a 50% penalty on tax dues and up to 200% in case of intentional misreporting. And for businesses, failure to maintain books or submit audit reports on time can bring them a massive fine of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Common mistakes to avoid

There are several mistakes that taxpayers tend to make while filing their ITRs, which can lead to penalties or other issues. One of them is selecting the wrong ITR form as filling an incorrect form may be treated as "defective" return, requiring rectification within 15 days to avoid invalidation. Besides, failure to verify Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) before filing ITR may result in delays in refund or excessive tax payments. Additionally, returns must be verified within 30 days via Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or Demat account. Alternatively, a signed ITR-V can be sent to the CPC office in Bengaluru. Without verification, ITR filing is considered incomplete.

Generally, taxpayers are advised to file their returns early, double-check details, and choose the correct tax regime to avoid financial and legal issues.