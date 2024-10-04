Festive season offers: ICICI to SBI, banks announce deals, discounts, cashback on shopping, check out here

As the festive season approaches, banks across India are rolling out exciting discounts, cashback, and exclusive offers to tap into the celebrations surrounding Dussehra, Durga Puja, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and other festivals. Leading banks such as ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, and small finance banks like AU Small Finance Bank have launched a variety of offers to cater to customer demands during this festive period.

ICICI Bank:

ICICI Bank is offering a wide range of discounts on top mobile brands, including OnePlus, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, and Realme. Customers can enjoy special EMI options and up to a 10% discount on online shopping platforms like Myntra and Tata Cliq. Additionally, ICICI Bank customers can access offers on home loans, car loans, two-wheeler loans, and education loans.

For Apple enthusiasts, the bank is providing up to Rs 5,000 instant cashback on purchases of the iPhone 16 via credit and EMI options. Furthermore, credit cardholders can take advantage of Apple’s 'iPhone for Life' program, featuring 24-month interest-free instalments.

SBI:

The State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a festive bonanza with discounts on gadgets, fashion, electronic items, lifestyle products, jewellery, travel, and more. Apple lovers can enjoy up to Rs 10,000 instant discounts on Apple products. Additionally, offers are available on renowned brands like Haier, Bosch, HP, and LG.

Fashion enthusiasts can grab discounts on brands such as Lifestyle, Fashion Factory, and Trends, making festive shopping even more exciting.

Bank of India:

Bank of India (BoI) has launched a special 400-day Retail Term Deposit for deposits under Rs 3 crore, offering interest rates of up to 8.10% per annum for Super Senior Citizens. Senior Citizens can avail a 7.95% interest rate, while other customers will receive 7.45% under non-callable deposits. Callable deposits with premature withdrawal options offer slightly lower but still attractive rates.

Axis Bank:

Axis Bank’s festive season offers include up to 25% discounts across shopping, electronics, luxury lifestyle, dining, and groceries. Travel bookings made through partners like Cleartrip and MakeMyTrip come with instant savings and attractive EMI plans. Additionally, Axis Bank cardholders can enjoy 5% cashback on Flipkart purchases, along with up to 50% cashback on over 50 brands.

Federal Bank:

Federal Bank is offering competitive term deposit rates of up to 7.55%, with an extra 0.50% interest for senior citizens. Customers can also avail exciting discounts on travel, electronics, beauty, and food delivery services during the festive season. Popular brands like Indigo, Ajio, and Croma, along with travel platforms like Yatra and Cleartrip, are part of the bank’s festive offer list.

AU Small Finance Bank:

AU Small Finance Bank is offering deals and discounts across travel, electronics, food, and jewellery. Business customers can avail benefits worth over Rs 2,000 for new current accounts and digital activations. Individual customers can access Fixed Deposit offers with interest rates of up to 8.50% through the AU 0101 app.

Customers who open specialised savings accounts, such as AU Royale or AU Platinum, may receive benefits worth over Rs 2,000 upon activation. AU Small Finance Bank is also offering a lifetime free AU LIT Credit Card and up to 75% off on Branch Locker fees during the festive season.