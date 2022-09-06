Federal bank-Kotak Bank merger rumours: Here's what Federal Bank has said about the reports

Shares of Federal Bank remained in focus on Monday as the private sector lender is holding talks for the merger with Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Kerala headquartered bank has termed the news as “speculative” in an exchange filing and that there was no information available with the company that needs to be reported as per the extant guidelines of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

“We wish to clarify categorically that the news report of a merger between Federal Bank and another private bank is speculative in nature,” the Federal bank said.

“Notwithstanding the speculative deal, we believe the fundamentally-strong Federal Bank, with a stable management, healthy liability profile, an improving return profile and a digital edge over small-to-mid size private banks, calls for better valuations," added the report.

Kotak Mahindra declined to comment on the story.