FD interest rates: THIS govt-owned bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits, offers up to 7.55%

FD interest rates: With the beginning of the New Year, the state-owned Bank of India (BoI) has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits. The public sector bank has hiked the interest rate for a special term deposit bucket of 444 days for deposits below Rs 2 crores.

The special term deposit bucket is effective from January 10, the bank said in a release. For general customers, the bank now offers of 7.05 per cent interest rate on a special term deposit bucket of 444 days.

While, for senior citizens, the interest rate is 7.55 per cent for a deposit period of 444 days and 7.25 per cent for tenure of two years to below 5 years.

Your wait for Higher Rate of Interest ends here Bank of India brings an exclusive 444 Days Fixed Deposit Scheme especially for you which rewards you with an attractive rate of interest 7.05 p.a. Hurry Make the best out of this limited period offer

TC Apply. FizxedDeposit pic.twitter.com/chJXt2nWzk — Bank of India (@BankofIndia_IN) January 10, 2023

The rates of interest for other term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years are in the range of 3 per cent to 6.75 per cent for normal customers. The revised interest rates are applicable for domestic, NRO and NRE deposits. In December 2022, BOI had hiked the fixed deposit interest rate for deposits below Rs 2 crore.

Penalty criteria

According to BOI’s website, investors will not be charged with penalty if they do not withdraw deposits of less than Rs. 5 lakhs for 12 months and above but if they withdraw it prematurely then they will be charged with 1 per cent penalty.

