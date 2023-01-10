Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

FD interest rates: THIS govt-owned bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits, offers up to 7.55%

FD interest rates: The bank is offering a 7.55 per cent interest rate on a special term deposit bucket of 444 days. Check details below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

FD interest rates: THIS govt-owned bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits, offers up to 7.55%
FD interest rates: THIS govt-owned bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits, offers up to 7.55% (file photo)

FD interest rates: With the beginning of the New Year, the state-owned Bank of India (BoI) has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits. The public sector bank has hiked the interest rate for a special term deposit bucket of 444 days for deposits below Rs 2 crores.

The special term deposit bucket is effective from January 10, the bank said in a release. For general customers, the bank now offers of 7.05 per cent interest rate on a special term deposit bucket of 444 days. 

While, for senior citizens, the interest rate is 7.55 per cent for a deposit period of 444 days and 7.25 per cent for tenure of two years to below 5 years.

The rates of interest for other term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years are in the range of 3 per cent to 6.75 per cent for normal customers. The revised interest rates are applicable for domestic, NRO and NRE deposits. In December 2022, BOI had hiked the fixed deposit interest rate for deposits below Rs 2 crore. 

Penalty criteria

According to BOI’s website, investors will not be charged with penalty if they do not withdraw deposits of less than Rs. 5 lakhs for 12 months and above but if they withdraw it prematurely then they will be charged with 1 per cent penalty.

READ | Noida-Agra Yamuna Expressway's lanes to be increased due to Jewar Airport; details

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
RIP Pele: A look at Brazil football legend's incredible career, World Cup stats, best moments
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Anushka Sharma's sweet gesture as Virat Kohli Slams his 45th ODI century
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.