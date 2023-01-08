Search icon
Fact Check: Writing anything on currency notes does NOT make them invalid, clarifies government

Under the Clean Note Policy, the government urges people not to write on currency notes as it defaces them and reduces their life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

File Photo

Clearing the air on an ongoing rumour, the government on Sunday clarified that scribbling or writing on Indian currency notes does not make them invalid. The Press Information Bureau of the Government of India was responding to a viral message claiming that scribbled notes become invalid as part of RBI’s new policy.

“As per new guidelines of Reserve Bank of India, writing anything on new notes makes the note invalid & it will no more be a legal tender,” the message claimed.

Does writing anything on the bank note make it invalid?

Highlighting the message, PIB’s official fact check handle on Twitter wrote, “NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid & continue to be legal tender.”

However, the RBI has a clean note policy in place to ensure the quality and longevity of currency notes are maintained. Under this policy, it urges citizens not to deface or mutilate currency notes.

“Under the Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them & reduces their life,” the PIB fact check handle added.

 

