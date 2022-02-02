Fact Check: Is Centre giving Rs 3,500 per month under PM Berojgar Bhatta Yojana? Know the truth

Several schemes have been put into place by the Government of India to ensure the welfare of those who don’t have a stable means of income, or are struggling to seek employment. The news regarding an unemployment scheme by the Centre has been doing rounds on social media recently.

Addressing the same, the official fact-checking team of the central government has recently notified that no WhatsApp message claiming that the government is providing money under an unemployment scheme should be trusted by the recipients.

According to the PIB Fact Check team, a message is being circulated on WhatsApp, claiming that the Centre will be providing a monthly stipend of Rs 3,500 under a scheme called the Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana.

The fact check team has further said that there is no such scheme put into place by the central government, and recipients of this message should not click on any links in the text, as it can possibly be a scam to dupe people out of their money.

A viral message circulating on #Whatsapp claims that the Government of India is providing ₹ 3,500 per month under the 'Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana'.#PIBFactCheck



No such scheme is being run by GOI.



Do not click on any suspicious links. pic.twitter.com/blLDcVBOHN February 1, 2022

The message being circulated on WhatsApp reads, “Unemployed youths will be given Rs 3500 per month by the government. The registration has begun for Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana 2022. Click on the link mentioned below with your mobile phone and register now!”

The Press Information Bureau's fact check handle has said that no such link should be clicked and no personal information and bank details should be shared with a third party, claiming to be the registration portal of the said government scheme.

This is not the first that such a scam is being run on WhatsApp, using the name of a government scheme. A few months ago, a message was being circulated that those who get vaccinated will get three months of free recharge on their phones.

Debunking the same, the PIB Fact Check team had said, “There is no such scheme in place by the government of India. Do not share or forward any of your personal information on the link of any such fake message.”