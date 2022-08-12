Fact Check: Centre to charge 18 percent GST on house rent for tenants? Know truth here

Representational image

As the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on several daily-use products and commodities has been raised in India, consumers remain concerned over the raised price of basic needs such as wheat, rice, cooking oil, gas cylinders, and other daily needs.

In the midst of the rise in prices across several sections of basic needs, a news report claimed that the central government has also decided to impose 18 percent GST on housing rent for tenants across the country, sparking major concern in the middle-class population.

According to a recent tweet posted by the Press Information Bureau, the media report doing rounds on social media about an 18 percent GST on house rent is not true. The Fact Check arm of the PIB also issued a clarification on the issue.

According to the PIB Fact Check team, the renting of a residential unit is taxable only when it is rented to a business entity. Know the full clarification given by PIB Fact Check on GST charge on basic house rent.

Claim: 18% GST on house rent for tenants #PibFactCheck



Renting of residential unit taxable only when it is rented to business entity

No GST when it is rented to private person for personal use

No GST even if proprietor or partner of firm rents residence for personal use pic.twitter.com/3ncVSjkKxP August 12, 2022

The PIB tweeted, “Renting of residential unit taxable only when it is rented to the business entity. No GST when it is rented to a private person for personal use. No GST even if proprietor or partner of firm rents residence for personal use.”

Earlier, many media reports and social media reports were claiming that all those who are renting a property in India, regardless of whether it is for personal use or not, will have to pay 18 percent GST on their rent, which can be a major hit for the middle class.

The opposition has also been slamming the Centre for the raised prices on several basic commodities such as packaged food items, household items, cutlery, and other daily requirements. The Centre, however, has said that the rise in GST will not empty the pockets of the common man.

