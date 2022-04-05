Fact Check: 12% GST tax on rent for houses and shops to be introduced? Here's the truth

The viral message claims that a 12% GST tax on rent for houses and shops will be introduced at the upcoming GST Council meeting.

The GST Council meets from time to time to regulate the rules of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the country. In these meetings, many rules are made from time to time.

Along with this, the tax rates and rules have also been changed many times. However, sometimes fake messages are spread regarding GST rules on several items and services.

Now, one such claim is being made in a viral message on social media, which has increased the concern for the landlords.

However, it must be noted that the claim is fake and bogus. As per the PIB Fact Check team, the Finance Ministry has not undertaken such a prior decision for the forthcoming GST Council meeting.

In a tweet, the government's nodal agency rejected the claim, saying, “Ministry of Finance has made no such prior decision for the forthcoming GST Council meeting. Please refrain from sharing these posts.”

PIB has advised people to avoid such misleading and rumour-mongering posts. PIB said that people should refrain from sharing such posts.

Claim : A 12% GST tax on rent for houses and shops will be introduced at the upcoming GST Council meeting.



@FinMinIndia has made no such prior decision for the forthcoming GST Council meeting.



@FinMinIndia has made no such prior decision for the forthcoming GST Council meeting.

Please refrain from sharing these posts.

