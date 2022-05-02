Facing Aadhaar card related problems? Here’s how to solve them

File Photo

The Aadhaar card is identified as one of the most important identity documents for all Indian citizens. It is used for every important work these days. From getting admission in school or college to opening a bank account, this identity document is required almost everywhere.

If you are facing any problems related to this important document, you can resolve the issue by visiting your nearest Aadhaar card center. In case you don’t know about your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra, you can find one directly from the comfort of your house.

Let us tell you that the facility related to Aadhaar card is currently provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is a statutory authority that takes care of Aadhaar card provisions. If there is any problem in your Aadhaar card, it is important to get it corrected because it is one of the most crucial documents.

The UIDAI allows you to update your personal information in Aadhaar card. If anything is incorrectly entered, you can visit the Aadhaar card center to update the corrections.

To know about the location of the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra, you can contact at the toll-free number in 1947. Besides this, you can also locate the service center via mAadhaar App.