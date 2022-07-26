Search icon
#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately trends days before ITR filing deadline

#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately trended heavily with many users also claiming that the Income Tax portal was not working properly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

The deadline for filing Income Tax returns for the assessment year 2021-2022 is drawing close. The Centre has already clarified that the July 31 deadline for ITR filing will not be extended. Nevertheless, several people on Twitter have been calling for an extension, in hope of a similar relief like last year when the deadline was extended to December 31. 

#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately trended heavily on Tuesday with many users also claiming that the Income Tax portal was not working properly. Other reasons were given too due to which taxpayers are claiming that they haven’t been able to file tax returns. 

 

 

“Small tax payers and retired persons having capital gains on shares and mutual funds are facing issues as they are caught unaware in tallying AIS with actual transactions etc . There are other issues in the portal in loading information,” one user wrote. 

“It is taking almost 7 minutes to upload single ITR1,” wrote another user. 

“New @IncomeTaxIndia portal developed by @Infosys has so many  issues. It hangs, screen becomes wobbly etc. Too many rough edges. How can we file #incometaxreturn & 31.7 is Last date 
Silence of #ICAI is alarming for all CA Fraternity,” a third one wrote. 

Several users also shared hilarious memes to go with the trend. Check out some of the wittiest ones here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ITR has already been filed by around 3 crore people. This number is significantly less compared to last year when around 5.90 crore people had filed Income Tax returns and the due date was extended till end of 2021.

