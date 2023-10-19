Explainer: Why mutual funds are beneficial for long-term investments

Headlines

IND vs BAN weather forecast: Will rain spoil India's World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Pune?

World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintains perfect streak with a convincing 149-run victory over Afghanistan

IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Match 17

'Israel has been badly victimised but truth is that...' says Joe Biden as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

Delhi High Court restrains illegal streaming and broadcast of Bigg Boss, read details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs BAN weather forecast: Will rain spoil India's World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Pune?

World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintains perfect streak with a convincing 149-run victory over Afghanistan

IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Match 17

Yoga poses to boost concentration

Stunning inside photos of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RapidX train

7 best films of Sunny Deol, as per IMDb rating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Delhi High Court restrains illegal streaming and broadcast of Bigg Boss, read details inside

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant once led Vivek Agnihotri's bold film, posed semi-nude for poster, movie was panned for...

Adhura actor Sahil Salathia reveals why he refused Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't think...'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Explainer: Why mutual funds are beneficial for long-term investments

Mutual funds simplify investment diversification, ensuring transparency and affordability, making them ideal for long-term growth.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

When you hear "Mutual Fund," you might think of the familiar warning about market risks or the catchy slogan about them being right for you. However, instead of getting caught up in these aspects, let's explore the essence of Mutual Funds.

The Beginning: Mutual funds made their way to India in the 20th century with the establishment of Unit Trust of India (UTI) in 1963. But the concept of mutual funds dates back to 18th-century Netherlands.

Closed-ended vs. open-ended: Initially, mutual funds were closed-ended, meaning you couldn't withdraw your investment whenever you wanted. To earn more within a set period, you had to explore other investment options. Today, open-ended schemes are popular, offering flexibility to investors, allowing deposits and withdrawals with certain fees and taxes. While the methods have evolved, the core goal remains the same: offering diverse investment options with transparency.

Perfect for small investors: The key question is how this form of investment can be beneficial. Anyone with a PAN card and a bank account linked to a broking account can invest in various securities, but understanding them isn't easy. This is where mutual funds shine. They create investment portfolios, giving common investors access to multiple securities. With professional fund managers at the helm, investors need not worry about market fluctuations.

Betting on yourself: Even in the early days of mutual funds, individual investors bet their money on available securities. Some adventurous investors still do this, conducting thorough research and deciding when to invest based on their financial knowledge and risk tolerance. For them, mutual funds might not be the best choice.

Transparency in operations: Mutual funds are ideal for small investors who lack the time or interest to build their own diversified portfolio. They can entrust this task to professional fund managers, expecting their investments to be handled with the transparency and high standards of governance that mutual funds were initially created for. Mutual funds offer simplicity, affordability, and diversification, making them a wise option for those who can't manage their investments independently. Different paths, same destination: growing wealth steadily over the long term.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Helicopter services at affordable airfare to start soon in Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Meet the boy who cracked IIT JEE at 14, became PhD scholar at 19, his marks in Class 12…

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants nominated for season's first eviction, netizens predict who might take an exit

Decision to hike MSP of rabi crops 'very important': PM Modi

Not Dunki, Salaar, or Tiger 3 but this upcoming Indian film has already earned Rs 100 crore at box office before release

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE