Explainer: Why mutual funds are beneficial for long-term investments

Mutual funds simplify investment diversification, ensuring transparency and affordability, making them ideal for long-term growth.

When you hear "Mutual Fund," you might think of the familiar warning about market risks or the catchy slogan about them being right for you. However, instead of getting caught up in these aspects, let's explore the essence of Mutual Funds.

The Beginning: Mutual funds made their way to India in the 20th century with the establishment of Unit Trust of India (UTI) in 1963. But the concept of mutual funds dates back to 18th-century Netherlands.

Closed-ended vs. open-ended: Initially, mutual funds were closed-ended, meaning you couldn't withdraw your investment whenever you wanted. To earn more within a set period, you had to explore other investment options. Today, open-ended schemes are popular, offering flexibility to investors, allowing deposits and withdrawals with certain fees and taxes. While the methods have evolved, the core goal remains the same: offering diverse investment options with transparency.

Perfect for small investors: The key question is how this form of investment can be beneficial. Anyone with a PAN card and a bank account linked to a broking account can invest in various securities, but understanding them isn't easy. This is where mutual funds shine. They create investment portfolios, giving common investors access to multiple securities. With professional fund managers at the helm, investors need not worry about market fluctuations.

Betting on yourself: Even in the early days of mutual funds, individual investors bet their money on available securities. Some adventurous investors still do this, conducting thorough research and deciding when to invest based on their financial knowledge and risk tolerance. For them, mutual funds might not be the best choice.

Transparency in operations: Mutual funds are ideal for small investors who lack the time or interest to build their own diversified portfolio. They can entrust this task to professional fund managers, expecting their investments to be handled with the transparency and high standards of governance that mutual funds were initially created for. Mutual funds offer simplicity, affordability, and diversification, making them a wise option for those who can't manage their investments independently. Different paths, same destination: growing wealth steadily over the long term.