Experts raise concerns around section 194R of the Income Tax Act, here’s why

Experts have raised fresh concerns over section 194R of the Income Tax Act. For those who are unaware, the government implemented section 194R of the Income Tax Act, 1961, requiring the deduction of 10% revenue at source from the value of any benefit or perquisite received by a resident Indian, in an effort to increase the tax base and lower tax evasion in the nation.

Complications under section 194R of the Income Tax Act, 1961:

"The threshold prescribed under section 194R does not sync with threshold prescribed under section 56," said Ravi Mehta, Managing Director and Head (Transaction Tax), and Amrita Bhatnagar, Associate Director, at RBSA Advisors.

A citizen or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) is required to pay tax on benefits they receive if they exceed Rs 50,000 in a calendar year, according to section 56.However, the limit is Rs 20,000 under section 194R.

At the very instance, this would lead to tax outflow which is actually exempt in the hands of the recipient," they added.

The section will not apply if the value of "benefit" or "perquisite" provided is less than 20,000. "The term 'benefit' or 'perquisite' is not defined in the Act," Akhil Chandna, partner, Grant Thornton Bharat, told Business Standard.

Prior to this, the government had said that the receipt might be in kind or cash, but no definition had been given.

Additionally, experts noted that this would result in more administrative difficulties.

Chandna said, "The section also covers certain services or products that are customarily provided to the recipient of goods or services as a part of common trade parlance."

This includes freight being paid on behalf of the receiving party and payments made for administrative convenience. "This will lead to unnecessary complexities and unwarranted litigation," he added.

Mehta and Bhatnagar further emphasised that before disbursing the benefit, the benefit's supplier must make sure that the tax that must be withheld has been paid. "This will additionally impose administrative difficulties on the provider of the benefit," they added.

Valuation of "benefits in kind" could be challenging, and overall provisions would make compliances more cumbersome, they further said.

However, experts advised that due to a lack of clear instructions, recipients should pay the higher tax and then claim the refund through their income tax return if both sections 56 and 194R apply to them (ITR).