Exchange window for Rs 2,000 notes opens today, check all FAQs here (file photo)

The process of exchanging and depositing Rs 2,000 currency notes starts from Tuesday, May 23. It will continue till September 30. RBI has said that the note retains its legal tender status and individuals can still utilise and accept Rs 2,000 banknotes for their transactions.

As the exercise to deposit the Rs 2,000 begins today, you might have some questions in your mind regarding the exchange process. Here are some FAQs you should check:

Is any ID proof required for exchange or deposit of Rs 2,000 notes?

RBI has clarified that no form or requisition slip is required for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time.

Where to deposit or exchange Rs 2,000 notes?

People can deposit or exchange these banknotes at any commercial bank branch by September 30, 2023. RBI also stated that the exchange facility of these banknotes will be accessible at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of RBI.

What's the process of depositing Rs 2,000 notes?

According to the notification from the RBI, people can make deposits into bank accounts without any restrictions, provided they adhere to the existing Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

Can we deposit Rs 2,000 notes in any bank?

Individuals who do not have an account with a specific bank can still approach the bank for the purpose of exchanging the Rs 2,000 banknotes.

Is there any charge for depositing or exchanging Rs 2,000 notes?

There is no fee for the exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes.

What's the maximum exchange limit?

People can exchange Rs 2000 banknotes up to a maximum of Rs 20,000 at once.

In a surprise move, RBI on Friday announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks. Unlike the November 2016 shock of demonetisation, when old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were invalidated overnight, the Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be legal tender.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has described the withdrawal exercise as part of the currency management operations of the Reserve Bank. He said that the impact of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes will be 'very very marginal' on the economy because it accounts for only 10.8 per cent of currency in circulation.