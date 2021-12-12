Exchange Rs 1 note for Rs 7 lakh, know the process here

If you are in possession of an old Rs 1 note then you can earn lakhs of rupees by sitting at home. There are many people who are interested in colecting old notes and coins and they do not mind to pay a good amount of money in order to buy old and rare coins and notes. So, if you the below mentioned rare Rs 1 note then you can earn as much as Rs 7 lakh by selling it online.

The circulation of Rs 1 note was stopped by Indian government 26 years ago but its printing was resumed in January 2015 and the note was brought in circulation once again.But here we are talking about a Rs 1 note which was in circulation before independence and this note can help you earn huge amount.

Beside this Rs 1 note, there is another 1966 Rs 1 note which is worth Rs 45. A 1957 note is also available for Rs 57.

If you have any of these unique notes, you can sell them online. There are many websites where you can sell and buy rare coins and notes at a high price. In order to sell the coins, notes online you need to create an account as a seller. After that, upload a photo of the note, coin which you want to sell. Then, provide your phone number and e-mail address. Anyone interested in purchasing will contact you.