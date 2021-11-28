Exchange Rs 1 note for Rs 1 lakh, know the process here



If you have a hobby of collecting old notes and coins then you have the chance to earn lakhs of rupees by selling these old and rare coins online. According to reports, an old Rs 1 note can help you earn Rs 1 lakh online by auctioning them on classifieds platforms such as Olx, Quikr and IndiaMart.

It is to be noted that old notes and coins fall into antique category and there are many people who are willing to spend a considerable amount of money to own these rare coins and notes.

The Rs 1 note about which we are talking here was first printed on November 30, 1917 and it has a picture of King George 5th printed on it. The printing of the note was stopped in 1926 but it was again started in 1940.

How to sell old coins and notes online?

Step 1: Register yourself on an online classified platform such as OLX.

Step 2: Create your login ID and password.

Step 3: Create an online listing for your online note. Upload the pictures of old coins and notes and enter the details

Step 4: Interested buyers will contact you once you will create your ad.

You can also sell your old and rare notes, coins on Indiamart.com CoinBazzar and Quikr.