Exchange old Rs 5 coin, Rs 10 Mata Vaishno Devi coin for Rs 10 lakh, know the process here

If you are a collector of coins and have Rs 5 or Rs 10 coins with the photo of Mata Vaishno Devi embossed on it then you can earn up to Rs 10 lakh online. These coins have a huge demand in the market and are highly valued by collectors.

For selling these coins, you can search for respective websites online and make the sale. Because it is a rare piece of currency, collectors online are ready to pay as much as Rs 10 lakh in exchange for the coin.

Notably, because the coin has a photo of Mata Vaishno Devi it is also considered an auspicious artifact in Hinduism. The coin was issued in 2002 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



How to sell old notes and coins online - Know here

First, you will have to create an account on the respective online selling/ buying platform. For this, the person registering will have to get their phone number and email address verified. Once the account is created successfully, users can then make a listing for the collectible by uploading some photos to ensure the customer that the deal is genuine. Details should be ideally included, like the year of issue and reason for sale. These details can help attract buyers looking for genuine sellers.

It is important to note that back in August 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a notice concerning the buying and selling of currency notes and coins that are done online.

The statement said, "It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of Reserve Bank of India, and seeking charges/ commission/ tax from the public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/ offline platforms."