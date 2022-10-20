EPFO: Subscribers to receive interest post Diwali, here’s how you can check PF balance

EPFO customers may receive the required interest in their accounts after Diwali. Many thousands of EPFO users are eagerly awaiting the interest to appear in their accounts. The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate for the years 2021–2022, which is a four-decade low, was approved by the Centre at 8.1%. It's noteworthy that the 8.1% EPF interest rate is the lowest it's been since 1977-1978.

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers' accounts are being credited with the EPF interest amount, according to a statement from the Union Finance Ministry earlier this month. If it wasn't reflected in the statements, it was because the EPFO software was being updated, the statement read. The Finance Ministry added that no subscriber has experienced an interest amount loss.

“There is no loss of interest for any subscriber. The interest is being credited in the accounts of all EPF subscribers. However, that is not visible in the statements in view of a software upgrade being implemented by EPFO to account for change in the tax incidence,” the finance ministry had said in a tweet.

In March of last year, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) made the decision to pay 8.5 percent interest on EPF contributions for the 2020–21 fiscal year. The CBT is a tripartite body of the EPFO that includes representatives of the government, employees, and employers. The CBT's judgments are binding on the EPFO, thus subscribers to the EPFO should be informed of this. The EPFO is under the direction of the labour minister. (Also Read: Wipro’s Rishad Premji fires employee in 10 minutes for ‘integrity violation’

How do I check my PF balance on the website?

Visit epfindia.gov.in Put in your password, captcha code, and UAN number. Select "e-Passbook" Your browser will lead you to a new page after you have completed all the fields. Display member ID You can now see the total EPF balance in your account

How can I check my PF balance through missed calls?

The EPF users can also give a missed call to check their PF balance. Simply leave a voicemail at 011-22901406 from your mobile device associated with UAN.

How Can I Check My PF Balance Via SMS?