EPFO subscribers ALERT! Activate your UAN number with these simple steps

The benefits of having a UAN number are that it will help you in accessing your PF profile and other facilities.

If you are an employee working for an organisation then you must also have a PF account and an assigned Universal Account Number (UAN). For the unversed, it is compulsory for employees who come under the Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1952, to have a UAN number.

The benefits of having a UAN number are that it will help you in accessing your PF profile and other facilities. It is important for employees to create a login by visiting the homepage of UAN in order to take advantage of all the benefits.

How can you activate your UAN number? Check the step-by-step process

Step 1: Log on to EPFO's official website.

Step 2: Select the link which reads 'Activate UAN' and select either - UAN, Member ID, Aadhaar, or PAN.

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as your Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, and Email ID

Step 4: Now, click on "Get Authorization PIN".

Step 5: Once the PIN is sent to your mobile number, enter it and click "Validate OTP and Activate UAN".

Step 6: Now your UAN will be activated.

Notably, once your UAN is activated, it is important to create a login id and password which will be sent to the mobile number that you register yourself with.

Once the entire process is thoroughly completed, you will be able to log in to your EPF account using the UAN and password. You will now also be able to avail the multitude of online services that EPFO offers.