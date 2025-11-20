EPFO reforms to come soon! Govt to hike EPFO cap from Rs 15000; what it means for pensioners?

After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?
PERSONAL FINANCE
The EPFO is planning to hike the wage limit for mandatory contribution towards the provident fund and its pension scheme. The increase is meant to boost retirement security and expand social protection for millions of workers.
In a good news for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members, the organisation is planning to hike the wage limit for mandatory contribution towards the provident fund and its pension scheme, said a report. Presently, the wage limit for inclusion under EPFO is Rs 15,000 per month.
The EPF limit was last revised more than a decade ago, in 2014, at a time when it was increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 15,000 per month. In this context, the ceiling is of significance as it is the deciding factor for enrolling in the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Employee’s Pension Scheme (EPS). The increase is meant to boost retirement security and expand social protection for millions of workers.
Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju recently said while speaking at an event in Mumbai showed concern regarding the employees who are earning decent from this structure but are not being involved in pension schemes which ultimately lead them with nothing after retirement and make them dependable on their children.
Calling it “very bad”, he said that due to the current structure of EPFO, many employees are able to earn above Rs 15,000 per month but have no pension cover.
The government has made EPF enrolment a mandatory activity for employees who earn up to Rs 15,000 per month in basic salary. However, those earning above this cap are allowed to opt out and cannot be forced by the employers to be registered. Due to this norm, a huge difference is set between those who opt for such pension and those who not, especially the urban workers whose entry level salary often surpasses the threshold.