EPFO plans BIG Diwali gift for pensioners? May hike minimum pension under EPS-95 from Rs 1000 to Rs...; key decision expected on Oct 10-11

Many employee unions have been demanding a substantial hike in the minimum pension for years.

EPFO pension hike: Ahead of Diwali, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to discuss increasing the minimum monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95) from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, reports suggest. If approved, this will be the first hike in 11 years since 2014. The proposal is expected to be taken up during the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting scheduled in Bengaluru on October 10 and 11.

EPFO pension hike revision

With rising living costs and inflation, many employee unions have been demanding a substantial hike for years, arguing that Rs 1,000 is too little to survive on.

What to expect from the CBT meeting?

Besides the minimum pension hike, the board may also discuss investment policies, fund structures, and digital reforms. If approved, the revised pension could benefit millions of retired employees.

Who is eligible for EPFO pension?

EPFO members who complete at least 10 years of continuous service and reach the age of 58 become eligible for a regular pension under the EPS. If a member leaves the job in between, they can either withdraw their accumulated pension or opt for a reduced pension amount.

EPFO 3.0

The CBT meeting will also discuss digital reforms like EPFO 3.0, which includes direct PF withdrawal from ATM, instant money withdrawal through UPI, faster claim settlement, online death claim processing and automatic data integration.