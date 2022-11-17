EPFO news: Received interest in your PF account? Here’s how to check

How to check if you have received PF interest | File Photo

EPFO update: There is good news for PF account holders as the interest for the financial year 2022 is beginning to show up for many. The Employees Provident Fund Organization began depositing money accrued due to interest in PF accounts recently. 7 crore EPFO subscribers can soon expect an amount of up to Rs 81,000 to show up in their accounts.

The interest rate for this year is 8.1 percent, which is the lowest level of interest in 40 years. For persons who have Rs 10 lakh in their account, the interest received will be Rs 81,000. For those with Rs 7 lakh in PF account, the interest that will come is Rs 56,700. Similarly, for Rs 5 lakh in PF account, the interest will be Rs 40,500 while for those with Rs 1 lakh, the interest will be Rs 8,100.

How to check if you have received interest in PF account

There are several ways in which EPFO subscribers can check their balance and learn if the interest money has arrived:

#1 Check balance with a missed call

PF account holders can give a missed call from their registered mobile number on the number 011-22901406. The details of the account will be sent to the subscriber by EPFO via an SMS. It is mandatory for subscribers to have UAN, PAN and Aadhaar linking complete to avail this facility.

#2 How to check balance through SMS

To avail this facility, account holders will need to have their UAN registered with EPFO and will have to use their registered mobile number.

Send message EPFOHO to the number 7738299899

Receive PF account details through a text message

This service can be availed in multiple languages. Apart from English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam are available.

#3 How to check using official mobile app

Account holders can check their PF balance on the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app. Follow these steps:

Install and open the Umang app

Click on EPFO tab

Next, go to employee-centric services.

Click on 'view passbook'

Login with UAN and password (OTP) details

Receive OTP on your registered mobile number.

See your PF balance

#4 How to check PF balance online

EPFO subscribers need to follow these steps:

Go to the official website of EPFO (epfindia.gov.in)

Go to the link for e-passbook

Login using your UAN and password details on the e-passbook login page, click submit

Select your member ID on the new page

See your EPF balance on the EPFO e-passbook

