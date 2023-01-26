Search icon
EPFO news: Check your PF balance through UMANG app, step-by-step guide

For the convenience of use, the union ministry is constantly improving its services for Employees’ Provident Fund Organization users.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 09:31 PM IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization helps you save for retirement. It is under the administrative control of the Labour and Employment, Government of India. To effectively plan your retirement it's important for subscribers to know their PF balance. The subscribers can now easily check their PF balance at home on the UMANG application. 

For the convenience of use, the union ministry is constantly improving its services for EPFO users. Now that everything is digital, a subscriber-only needs to sign up once to gain access to all services using their online credentials.

EPF members must activate their UANs and register their cell numbers in order to access the app and check their EPF information. 

This allows them to access information about the EPF deposits made at the numerous companies where they work. Each employee enrolled in the EPF programme has a unique Universal Account Number or UAN.

Here’s how you can check EPF balance through UMANG App:

  1. Install the Umang app from App Store/Play Store
  2. Register from your mobile number
  3. Select "All Services" from the list at the bottom.
  4. Choose "EPFO" from the list of results.
  5. For more information on your EPF balance, click "View Passbook."
  6. After entering your UAN, click Get OTP.
  7. After entering the OTP, select "Login." Follow the steps further that appear on your mobile
  8. After that, your passbook and EPF balance will be shown on the screen.
