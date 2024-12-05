EPFO subscribers are generally required to seed their Aadhaar to their UAN for claim settlements.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has recently introduced some significant changes to rules regarding Provident Fund (PF) claims. It said that Aadhaar will no longer be mandatory for certain employees to process their PF claims. The retirement fund body, EPFO subscribers are generally required to seed their Aadhaar to their UAN for claim settlements.

But now, the requirement to link the Universal Account Number (UAN) with Aadhaar has been lifted for such categories of employees. These include international workers, Indians with foreign citizenship, Nepali and Bhutanese citizens.

International employees who returned to their home countries after working in India and were unable to obtain Aadhaar.

Indian citizens with foreign citizenship who could not acquire Aadhaar.

Citizens of Nepal and Bhutan, for whom Aadhaar is not required.

Former Indian citizens who have permanently moved abroad.

Employees without Aadhaar can still make claims under EPFO. For these categories, alternative documents or certificates will be used for verification. It will be carried out through alternative identity documents such as passports, citizenship certificates, or other official identity cards. Moreover, verification will also include documents like PAN cards, bank account details, and other criteria. For claims exceeding Rs 5 lakh, the authenticity of the member will be verified by the employer.

