EPFO new guidelines for pensioners, guide on how to apply for Digital Life Certificate

Pensioners can digitally submit their Jeevan Pramaan Patra or annual life certificate. As individuals who are 80 years of age or older can submit it between October 1 and November 30, many pensioners have already filed their life certificates online.

If your pension was begun less than a year ago or you submitted it in December 2021, the employee provident fund organization (EPFO) has advised that Jeevan Pramaan Patra is not required to be submitted in November 2022.

The process for applying for a Digital Life Certificate, a step-by-step guide:

Step: 1 To submit a life certificate, start by downloading the Doorstep Banking App.

Step: 2 Select your bank (doorstep service).

Step: 3 Enter and verify your pension account number

Step: 4 Complete the payment

Step: 5 Send your request in.

An SMS with the agent's name will be sent to the person. To complete the submission of the life certificate, the agent will come to your house.

What exactly is a Jeevan Praman Certificate?

The Digital Life Certificate of the Pension Scheme of the Government of India is known as the Jeevan Pramaan Certificate. It is an additional facility for filing Life Certificates for pensioners and is a digital service for pensioners enabled by the biometric authentication system that is Aadhaar-based.

