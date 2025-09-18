EPFO launches Passbook Lite on members' portal: What it means for 7 crore subscribers?

Currently, members have to login to the passbook portal of EPFO to check their Provident fund contributions and transactions involving advances or withdrawals.

EPFO has introduced a new facility called ‘Passbook Lite’ within its member portal for its over seven crore subscribers. With this, subscribers will now get all key services and access to their 'Employees' Provident Fund' account details using a single login on the members' portal, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday. Currently, members have to login to the passbook portal of EPFO to check their Provident fund contributions and transactions involving advances or withdrawals.

What is Passbook Lite?

This feature will enable members to easily check their passbook and related summarised view of the contributions, withdrawals and balance in a simple and convenient format through the member portal itself without having to go to the passbook portal. This initiative is expected to improve user experience by providing all key services, including passbook access through one login, the minister explained.

Comprehensive view of passbook details

For a comprehensive view of passbook details, including graphical display, members can continue to access the existing Passbook Portal as well. This approach ensures greater ease of access for members while simultaneously enhancing operational efficiency by reducing the load on the existing Passbook Portal and simplifying the architecture through integration of existing APIs within the member portal.

Reason behind launching Passbook Lite

The focus of this reform is on providing all key services through a single login for greater ease of access. The initiative is expected to reduce grievances, improve transparency, and enhance member satisfaction.

Online access to Transfer Certificate

The minister also rolled out the facility of online access to Annexure K (Transfer Certificate) for PF transfer transparency. Members can directly download Annexure K in PDF format from the Member Portal itself. At present, when employees change jobs, their PF accounts are transferred to the new employer’s PF office through Form 13 online. After transfer, a Transfer Certificate (Annexure K) is generated by the previous PF office and sent to the new PF office.

Current rule

At present, any EPFO services such as PF transfers, settlements, advances, and refunds require approvals from higher-level officers (RPFC/Officer-in-Charge). This multi-layered approval process often led to delays and longer processing times for members’ claims.