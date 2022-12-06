Search icon
EPFO: Irritated with repeated rejections of your EFP claim? Check government guidelines

In response to complaints from PF members, the Ministry of Communications has released guidelines addressing the rejection of EPF claims.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

If your EPF claim is continually being denied, you no longer need to be concerned. The Employees' Provident Fund Organization's (EPFO) claim rejection is governed by tight guidelines that have been set by the Ministry of Communications. According to the ministry, the employees' claims are often denied, which is against the rules. 

The Ministry of Communications has said that the Employee PF Claim has been cancelled multiple times by EPFO offices for a number of reasons. The government stated that actions must be taken in response to these complaints in order to enhance the EPF offices.

Delayed payment of claim amount:

Even after receiving the claims, according to the ministry, there remains a delay in resolving the employees' claims. It is necessary to reorganise EPFO in this circumstance. The Ministry has issued directives ordering an end to improper behaviour. Other unfair methods involve requesting pointless documents.

Numerous complaints of different kinds are being received from PF members, recipients, and others, according to the Ministry of Communications. The majority of the complaints centre on harassment, payment delays, and failure to pay within the allotted time frame. In addition, the application is being rejected for a number of reasons.

According to EPFO, this conduct demonstrates the officers' disregard for the power entrusted to them. The majority of the officers' working methods are negatively affecting the organisation. In this case, EPFO has instructed all OICs and other officers to complete this work as soon as possible.

It has been stated on behalf of the Ministry that every claim should be thoroughly investigated in the first instance and that the member should be informed of all the reasons for any claim's rejection at that time. When he makes a new claim after this, those errors should only be accepted after careful consideration. If the error is repeated, only the claim should be rejected.

