EPFO higher pension: Know how much you need to pay to get higher pension

Representational Image

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has updated its guidelines for reviewing the data and wage submissions made by the employee and employer in order to qualify for a higher pension.

The field office will review applications and joint possibilities for increased pensions, according to a circular released by the EPFO on 23 April. If all requirements are met, the payment information provided by the employers will be compared to the information held by the field offices.

The EPFO circular also provided for the higher pension option for those eligible subscribers who either contributed on actual wages higher than ₹5,000 or ₹6,500 per month prevalent threshold pensionable salary or exercised their option for higher pension or their request for higher pension was declined by EPFO authorities before the amendment to EPS-95 in 2014.

The eligible subscribers must submit a combined application for the enhanced benefit with their employer using the application form specified by the commissioner and any other necessary materials, such as a joint declaration and other supporting documentation.

“The cases where FO details and employers’ details match, the dues will be calculated and an order will be passed by APFC/RPFC-II/ RPFC-I for depositing/transferring the dues. The cases where there is a mismatch, the same will be informed to the employer and the employee/pensioner by APFC/ RPFC-II. They will be given a time of one month to complete the information,” EPFO said in its circular.

Case 1: When application for higher pension and joint option not approved by the employer:

According to the circular, in that case, an opportunity will be provided for the employer to present any additional supporting documentation or to address any mistakes or inaccuracies (including those made by employees or pensioners) prior to any denial. This possibility will be available for a month and will be announced to the employees and pensioners.

Case 2: Where information submitted is found to be incomplete:

The APFC/RPFC-II shall request information from the employers under notification to the employees/pensioners within one month if the supplied information is incomplete, appears to be incorrect, or any information in the application/joint option form needs correction or is not considered eligible. If all necessary information is provided, the case will proceed as described above. However, the APFC/RPFC-II/RPFC-1 will decide on the merits of the order if complete information is not submitted within a month.

Grievance Redressal:

Once the applicant has submitted his request form and made any necessary contributions, if any, any grievance may be filed on EPFIGMS. Such grievances must be registered under a specific category of higher pension, in accordance with a ruling by the Supreme Court on November 4, 2022. All of these complaints must be dealt with at the level of the Nominated Officer. The Officer-In-Charge of the Regional Office and Zonal Office shall keep an eye on complaints.