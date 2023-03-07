EPFO: Higher pension applications to be accepted until May 3, online registration activated

File Photo

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the date by which certain groups of retired workers registered in the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) may apply for higher pension, bringing the new deadline to May 3, 2023.

The EPFO has enabled the application link on its website, so eligible retirees may apply for EPFO enhanced pension there by May 3.

In November 2022, the Supreme Court extended the deadline for requesting a pension increase under EPS 1995 by four months. If you were an EPS 1995 participant and you retired before September 1, 2014, you only have until March 4, 2023 to apply for a higher pension.

Those who are qualified for EPFO Higher Pension may now submit their applications together with the necessary paperwork via the single site, as announced by the EPFO.

EPFO Higher Pension: Eligibility

Employees who were already members of EPFO as of September 1, 2014, under the EPS, and who have remained members of EPFO on or after that date are eligible to apply for a higher pension, as stated by EPFO.

It's important to note that this alternative is only accessible to workers who were unable to apply by the original deadline. According to official statistics, over 8,000 people have applied for membership online.

Also, READ: Bank Holidays for Holi 2023 week: List of states with closed banks for three consecutive days

On February 20th, under the Supreme Court's directives, the EPFO published a circular. The EPFO finally stopped providing retirees with any other choices on March 4, 2023.