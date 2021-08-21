EPFO gives MAJOR update about PF nomination: Check out steps to file EPF/EPS nomination online
EPFO, in a new notice, has asked PF subscribers to fill in their e-Nomination so the social security of the account holder's family can be ensured.
We have an important announcement for salaried employees! The retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), in a new notice, has asked PF subscribers to fill in their e-Nomination so the social security of the account holder's family can be ensured.
In its latest tweet, EPFO said, "Members should file e-Nomination today to provide #SocialSecurity to their families. Follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination #digitally."
Check out the tweet from the official handle here.
A step-by-step guide to filing EPF/EPS nomination digitally
Step 1: Check out the EPFO website
Step 2: Click on services
Step 3: Go to 'For Employees'
Step 4: Click on Member UAN/Online Service
Step 5: Log in using your UAN and Password
Step 6: Under the 'Manage Tab', select E-Nomination
Step 7: Select 'Yes' to update the family declaration
Step 8: Click on 'Add Family Details' Note: You can add more than one nominee as well.
Step 9: Select 'Nomination Details' to indicate the total amount of share
Step 10: Click on 'Save EPF Nomination'
Step 11: Generate OTP
Step 12: Insert the OTP sent to your registered mobile number linked with Aadhdaar card
Step 13: The process of registering e-Nomination with EPFO will be complete.
Once the e-Nomination is completed, you will not require any more physical documents to carry. This service of e-Nomination was started by EPFO for the PF subscribers. Once this process is duly completed, other things like the name of the nominee, date of birth will be updated online.