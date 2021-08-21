EPFO gives MAJOR update about PF nomination: Check out steps to file EPF/EPS nomination online

We have an important announcement for salaried employees! The retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), in a new notice, has asked PF subscribers to fill in their e-Nomination so the social security of the account holder's family can be ensured.

In its latest tweet, EPFO said, "Members should file e-Nomination today to provide #SocialSecurity to their families. Follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination #digitally."

Check out the tweet from the official handle here.

A step-by-step guide to filing EPF/EPS nomination digitally

Step 1: Check out the EPFO website

Step 2: Click on services

Step 3: Go to 'For Employees'

Step 4: Click on Member UAN/Online Service

Step 5: Log in using your UAN and Password

Step 6: Under the 'Manage Tab', select E-Nomination

Step 7: Select 'Yes' to update the family declaration

Step 8: Click on 'Add Family Details' Note: You can add more than one nominee as well.

Step 9: Select 'Nomination Details' to indicate the total amount of share

Step 10: Click on 'Save EPF Nomination'

Step 11: Generate OTP

Step 12: Insert the OTP sent to your registered mobile number linked with Aadhdaar card

Step 13: The process of registering e-Nomination with EPFO will be complete.

Once the e-Nomination is completed, you will not require any more physical documents to carry. This service of e-Nomination was started by EPFO for the PF subscribers. Once this process is duly completed, other things like the name of the nominee, date of birth will be updated online.