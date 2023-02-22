EPFO E-Nomination Process: Know how to change your PF nominee with these simple steps

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) helps provide social security to employed individuals by depositing a small portion of their salary into a PF account. This fund can be withdrawn in case of retirement or emergency. If the account holder passes away before retirement, their family can claim the amount deposited in the PF account and receive insurance up to Rs 7 lakh under the EDLI scheme. EPFO advises subscribers to complete the e-nomination process in their account to ensure that their nominee can receive these benefits without difficulty.

EPFO allows account holders to change their nominee's name as many times as they wish, providing them with the flexibility to manage their account effectively. The nomination process has several benefits, including the ease of accessing social security schemes such as PF, Pension, and Insurance (EDLI). If an account holder passes away, their nominee can quickly claim the death benefit related to the account.

To complete the e-nomination process, account holders can visit the EPFO website, log in using their UAN number and password, and navigate to the Manage section to begin the process. The website will prompt users to provide all the details of their nominee, which they can do by clicking the Submit button. Once the details are entered, account holders can click on the option of Family Details, add a new nominee, and save the nomination. To complete the process, they must e-Sign and enter the OTP received on their Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Completing the e-nomination process offers several advantages. There is no deadline for adding a nominee to a PF account, and account holders can change the nominee as per their needs. By adding the name of their nominee to their EPF account, account holders can easily access social security schemes such as PF, Pension, and Insurance (EDLI) and provide their nominee with the benefits of the account. Completing the e-nomination process is a simple and effective way to ensure that loved ones receive the benefits of the account without difficulty.

Read more: How to exchange mutilated and torn notes? RBI guidelines and rules you need to know