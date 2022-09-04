Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 07:37 AM IST

EPFO: Do THIS to update your EPF/EPS nomination online, know details

Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) members can now submit the nomination for an EPF/EPS account online, according to the official tweet.

To assure #SocialSecurity for your family/nominee, file an e-Nomination today online using UAN, advised EPFO in a tweet that also included an infographic outlining the benefits of doing so.

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) UAN is a crucial document that enables members to monitor their multiple EPF accounts.

According to the EPFO twitter, the nomination must be submitted in order for eligible family members to receive online payments of PF, Pension, and insurance (EDLI) up to Rs 7 lakhs.

While the nominee update is mandatory after marriage, the user can do it anytime he/she wishes, the infographic tweeted by EPFO further read.

The organization further stated that self-declaration is sufficient for the procedure and that no paperwork or employer clearance is needed.

The EPFO also noted "if an EPF member wants to change an existing EPF/EPS nomination, then he/she can file a new nomination."

To file online nomination, members can visit www.epfindia.gov.in