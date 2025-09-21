Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PERSONAL FINANCE

EPFO Diwali 2025 gift for pensioners? EPS-95 minimum pension likely to increase to Rs 2,500 or Rs 7,500

EPS, introduced in 1995, offers a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month. This amount has remained static for over a decade.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 10:21 AM IST

EPFO Diwali 2025 gift for pensioners? EPS-95 minimum pension likely to increase to Rs 2,500 or Rs 7,500
With Diwali just around the corner, the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) of the EPFO is making headlines again. There is growing expectation that the minimum pension of Rs 1,000 a month – which has not changed since September 2014 - could finally be increased. Pensioners and workers’ unions have long been asking for a hike to keep up with rising living costs.

EPS, first introduced in 1995, currently provides a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 a month. This amount has remained the same for over a decade. Trade unions and public organisations have repeatedly raised the issue in Parliament and through official submissions to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Many stakeholders suggested increasing the minimum pension to Rs 7,500 at the beginning of 2025. However, such a significant increase is improbable due to the actuarial deficit in EPS funds and the economic burden the plan places on the government. Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, recently affirmed that the EPS is a "Defined Contribution-Defined Benefit" social security program that is jointly funded by the government and employers.

Employers contribute 8.33% of earnings to EPS, while the Center contributes 1.16 percent of wages, up to a monthly maximum of Rs 15,000. These accruals are used to pay benefits. According to the March 31, 2019, fund valuation, EPS has an actuarial deficit. Nevertheless, to maintain the Rs 1,000 minimum stipend, the government has been supplementing the program with extra funding.

A small increase to Rs 2,500 a month is the more likely outcome given the financial realities. Trade unions have long demanded this amount, which is thought to be a more realistic move than the Rs 7,500 that was initially requested. EPFO has previously admitted that the Finance Ministry rejected a High-Level Committee's recommendation for a minimum pension of Rs 2,000 at the time.

The EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT), presided over by Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, is scheduled to convene in Bengaluru from October 10-11. A pension increase, new features for EPF/EPS accounts, and enhancements to the EPFO digital platform could be among the major announcements made before Diwali.

EPFO 3.0, a significant redesign of the platform that would allow for smooth transactions in EPF and EPS accounts, might also be unveiled at the October meeting. According to reports, tech behemoths Infosys, TCS, and Wipro have been shortlisted for the update. Features like UPI or ATM partial withdrawals could be added, making it easier for millions of users to access services.

