PERSONAL FINANCE

EPFO Big Update: Delhi HC upholds mandatory provident fund rules for...

The court has approved changes made to the Provident Fund Act of 1952 and confirmed the government’s notifications from 2008 and 2010, which made EPF contributions compulsory for foreign workers.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 01:56 PM IST

EPFO Big Update: Delhi HC upholds mandatory provident fund rules for...
Foreign employees working in companies in India will now have to join the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). They must contribute to the Provident Fund no matter how much they earn. This decision has been given by the Delhi High Court. The court has approved changes made to the Provident Fund Act of 1952 and confirmed the government’s notifications from 2008 and 2010, which made EPF contributions compulsory for foreign workers.

When will they get their EPF money?

Foreign workers will be able to withdraw their full EPF amount only when:

  • They retire at the age of 58, or
  • They are seriously ill or injured and cannot work anymore

This is seen as a disadvantage for foreign employees because most of them work in India only for 2 to 5 years.

On the other hand, Indian employees only have to contribute to EPF if they earn less than Rs 15,000 per month. Legal experts say that many foreign workers have already left India, and now companies will also need to pay their share of the PF money.

Why did the court decide this?

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that treating foreign workers differently from Indian workers is justified. The court agreed with the government that foreign workers are a special category since they work in India only for a short period, while Indian workers contribute for a long time.

Companies’ petitions rejected

The court has also supported EPFO’s orders asking companies like SpiceJet and LG Electronics India to deposit PF contributions for their foreign employees. It dismissed SpiceJet’s case against a 2012 notice to submit records about its foreign employees. LG Electronics’ objections were also rejected.

