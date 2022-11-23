Search icon
EPFO alerts all PF account holders, warns against sharing THESE credentials

know how EPFO account holders can defend themselves from online fraud.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 09:01 AM IST

Employees Provident Fund Organisation: There are millions of account holders with the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) all around the country. Every employee receives a portion of their salary put into their account. All of the funds deposited into the EPFO account belong to the account holder when that person retires. In addition, you can use this money if you require it for a financial emergency such as a sickness, a child's education, or a wedding. In such a case, the funds held in each person's EPFO account are regarded as their lifetime capital accumulation. It is crucial to remember a few things when using this account in this circumstance.

India is becoming more digitalized, and cybercrime incidents are rising quickly along with it. These types of cybercriminals prey on people today, taking their personal information and emptying their accounts. The Employees Provident Fund Organization has informed its millions of account holders that under such circumstances, this should not occur with you. 

EPFO tweeted:

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization alerted its millions of account holders by tweeting about this issue from its official Twitter account that EPFO requests subscribers' personal information including Aadhaar Cards, PAN Cards, UAN Numbers, and Bank Account Numbers but never requests OTP. Don't ever give out any personal information to an unknown caller or message under such circumstances.

Report fraud to the police:

It has frequently been observed that people experience similar scam situations when shifting jobs. In this scenario, individuals steal Aadhaar, PAN, bank account, and other personal information from individuals under the pretence of updating EPFO information. They then drain the account of the account holder by misusing these details. Do not impulsively disclose your personal information to anyone in any circumstance. Additionally, you should notify the police right away if you happen to be a victim of fraud.

