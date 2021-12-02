EPFO Alert: Withdraw money from your PF account using UMANG app- Here’s how

If you are a salaried employee in India, chances are that you have an account with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Having a Provident Fund (PF) account can be beneficial for all employees, as it can provide a financial cushion for your retirement days.
Every month, a percentage of your salary gets transferred to your PF account, contributing to your savings. All the people who have a PF account also have a Universal Account Number (UAN) assigned to them, which can be seen on the EPFO online portal.
Even though the main purpose of the EPFO service is to provide financial security and savings for retirement, you can also withdraw a certain amount of the money in your PF account if you are in need from the comfort of your home.
EPFO users can withdraw money from their PF accounts by using the UMANG app on their mobile phones. The Umang app is a unified app that can be used to access a variety of pan-India e-government services, ranging from Aadhaar, gas bookings, and even PF withdrawals.
From the Google Play Store or Apple App store on your mobile phone, download the UMANG app. You can enter your mobile phone on the app and set up your MPIN for the same. Now, enter your Aadhaar number to link the Aadhaar card with your UMANG app, and you’ll be good to go.
Using the UMANG app, the user can also avail a number of facilities. Some of these facilities are requesting a pension withdrawal, a COVID-19 advance, accessing the employee's passbook, activating your UAN number, UAN allotment, and many others.