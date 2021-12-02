EPFO Alert: Withdraw money from your PF account using UMANG app- Here’s how

If you are a salaried employee in India, chances are that you have an account with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Having a Provident Fund (PF) account can be beneficial for all employees, as it can provide a financial cushion for your retirement days.

Every month, a percentage of your salary gets transferred to your PF account, contributing to your savings. All the people who have a PF account also have a Universal Account Number (UAN) assigned to them, which can be seen on the EPFO online portal.

Even though the main purpose of the EPFO service is to provide financial security and savings for retirement, you can also withdraw a certain amount of the money in your PF account if you are in need from the comfort of your home.

EPFO users can withdraw money from their PF accounts by using the UMANG app on their mobile phones. The Umang app is a unified app that can be used to access a variety of pan-India e-government services, ranging from Aadhaar, gas bookings, and even PF withdrawals.

Download and register on UMANG app

From the Google Play Store or Apple App store on your mobile phone, download the UMANG app. You can enter your mobile phone on the app and set up your MPIN for the same. Now, enter your Aadhaar number to link the Aadhaar card with your UMANG app, and you’ll be good to go.

How to make PF withdrawals using the UMANG app

Open the UMANG app on your mobile phone and log in.

Under the ‘All Services’ option on the screen, click on the EPFO section.

From the drop-down menu, select the ‘Raise Claim’ option.

Type in your EPFO UAN number on the page.

Now, enter the OTP you received on your registered mobile number.

You will now receive a claim reference number on your mobile phone. You can use this number to track the status of your withdrawal request.

Using the UMANG app, the user can also avail a number of facilities. Some of these facilities are requesting a pension withdrawal, a COVID-19 advance, accessing the employee's passbook, activating your UAN number, UAN allotment, and many others.